TIKAO, Marianna Hinekura
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianna TIKAO.
(nee Matenga-Taurau):
On 27 March 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Mother and mother-in-law of Cassandra and Scott Connolly, and Matthias and Olivia Tikao. Doting Grandmother to Noelle, Delilah and Madison. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be made directly to the hospice in Marianna's name. Messages to the Tikao family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. The funeral service for Marianna will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Moxham Avenue, Hataitai, on Saturday, 30 March 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019