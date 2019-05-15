PETERU, Maria Leku:
11th April 1972 - 11th May 2019
(Aged 47)
Maria fought a long and incredible fight with Leukaemia. She gained her peace at 3.40pm on Saturday 11th May 2019 at Lower Hutt Hospital. Precious daughter of the late Tasiano and Toemasina Peteru. Dearest wife to Eliapo. Honourable mother to Toemasina, Faith and Excalibur. Admirable sister of Maliana, Peter and John. Messages to the Peteru family may be left in Maria's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt. A service to celebrate Maria's life will be held at The Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 647 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, at 1.00pm on Thursday 16th May 2019, and thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019