Peacefully at Wairarapa Village, aged 93, on 22nd February 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Much loved mum of Michael & Marg, Rex & Jude, and Teresa & David. Loved Gran of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Maria will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2.00pm, in The Village Chapel 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2019
