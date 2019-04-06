WOODFIELD, Margaret:
Passed away very peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at Woburn Enliven Home on 3rd April 2019, aged 96. Loved wife of the late Ralph. Special mother and mother-in-law of Murray & Laurice, Lee (Leonie) & Darryl, Jenny (dec) & Bill (dec). Loved by her
8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held in Petone Baptist Church, Buick Street, Petone, on Thursday 11th April at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to World Vision may be left at the service. Messages to "the Woodfield Family", c/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019