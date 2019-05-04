WILLS, Margaret Ann
(Annie) (née Reynolds):
Peacefully in Hawke's Bay on 3 May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jo, Jo and Werner, David and Susie, Kate (dec) and John. Loved Grannie of Augusta, Evelyn, David, Alex, Ally, Becky, Jack, Georgie, Penny, and Robbie. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either St John or Cranford Hospice. A service to celebrate the life of Annie will be held atSt Matthew's Anglican Church, King Street South, Hastings, on Friday, 10 May, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019