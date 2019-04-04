SUTHERLAND,
On April 1, 2019 peacefully at Elderslea Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Lew for 50 years. A much loved sister and Aunt and Great-Aunt to many. Special thanks to staff and management at Elderslea for their wonderful care. A function for Jean will be held in the Upper Hutt Club, 2 Lyster Lane, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4.30pm. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to "the Sutherland family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019