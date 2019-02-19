O'NEILL, Margaret Helen:
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home on Saturday, 16 February 2019. Much loved wife of the late Lionel. Loved sister of James, Stan and Peter (all dec). Loved aunty of many nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thanks to David and Josette Gibbs, and all the staff at Fergusson Rest Home for their loving care and support. Messages to the 'O'Neill Family' may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Margaret's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5 Palmer Cres, Heretaunga on Thursday, 21 February at 10.30am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019