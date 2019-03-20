NORRIS, Margaret Joy
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret NORRIS.
(nee Korte):
Peacefully on 10 March 2019, at Hutt Hospital, with family present. Dearly loved wife of Tom. Proud mother and mother-in-law of Bruce & Sharla, Robyn & Chris, and Julie & Tony. Grandmother of Keryn. Beloved sister of Don, Judy and Brian. Special thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance and the staff at Hutt Hospital. In accordance with Marg's wishes a family service was held on Saturday 16 March.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019