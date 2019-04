NA NAGARA, Margaret Ann(nee Richardson):Passed away on Sunday 31st March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her family. Much loved and cherished wife of Thana; mother of Martha and Robin, Carla and Andrew, Paula and Neil, and Hannah; Yai of Ella, George, Teina, Floyd, Whetu, Daniel, Eve, Jett, Bella, and Justice, Renee, Desmond, Brendon, Matthew and Liz; Nanny Yai of Cleo Atareta, and Mãia Moana; sister of Grant and Nola, Owen and Lorraine, Paul and Susan; and loved by her nieces and nephews. Margaret will be lying at her daughter Carla's home until her funeral. A service for Margaret will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 5th April 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to charities on Margaret's page at the Good Registry would be appreciated (https://app. thegoodregistry.com/events/in-memory-of-margaret-na-nagara ).