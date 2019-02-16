MIRATANA, Margaret:
Peacefully at Summerset Karaka, on Friday, 15th February 2019; aged 70 years. Loving wife of the late Philip. Cherished mother of Craig, Hope and Mike, Dion and Samantha. Loved Nana of Caleb, Samuel, Sienna, and Sophie.
Forever in our hearts.
A service for Margaret will be held at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura, on Tuesday, 19th February at 11:00am
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019