MEGWYN, Margaret (Meg):
Born Margaret Dodd, formerly Margaret Rae. Died peacefully at home on the night of Sunday 10 February 2019, aged 82. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Margaret, Andrew and Sharon, Marion and Colin. Grandmother of Rebecca, Hamish, Emily, Siobhan and Eoin. At Margaret's request a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Women's Refuge would be appreciated and may be left at the memorial service. Messages to 'Meg's family' may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A memorial service will be held at St Andrew's on the Terrace, 30 The Terrace, Wellington 6011, on Monday 25 February 2019 at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019