McFADYEN, Margaret:
Of Levin. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Sunday, 21 April 2019. In her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of Archie (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Joanne, Wendy (dec) and Eddie (dec) Smart. Loving grandmother of Eddie and Melissa, Kathryn, Emma and Drew, Matthew and Jamie, Kenzie, Gendi and Nick. Great-grandmother of Kaitlin, Kassidy, Cheyenne, Sacha, Lara, Harley and Matthew. Great-great-grandmother of Kayson. Much loved by all her family in Scotland. A Service for Margaret will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Friday, 26 April, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at the Horowhenua Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019