McCOMB,
|
Margaret (nee Strain):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 6 March 2019 at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, Silverstream, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bill (dec), Les and Linda, Danny and Helen. Loved Grandmother of Kelly, Bill, Jon, Alessandra, Nathania, Kieran, Matthew, Scott. A much loved Great-Grandmother. Sincere thanks to the staff at St Joseph's Home of Compassion for their loving care of Margaret. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private family funeral service will be held.
Rest In Peace
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019