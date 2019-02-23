Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Margaret (Maggie):

Daughter of Raymond & Gwelma (dec), sister of Ian, mother of Joshua, Chelsea and Tumeke, grandma to Ella and Anthony, and mother-in-law of Hannah. Passed away peacefully on the morning of 20 February 2019, aged 60. We want to thank everyone that's been there for us over the past 2 weeks, your love has been felt and greatly appreciated. We are holding a funeral service at Lychgate in the Lychgate Chapel,

7 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, on Monday 25 February at 1.00pm. All are welcome to cherish, love and share their memories of Maggie as we say our final goodbyes. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ICU at Wellington Hospital can be left at the service. All messages to the "Lovekin family" can be sent to 306 Willis Street, Wellington or to

Gone but never forgotten, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.

Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ Tel. 385 0745

