LIND, Margaret Joan:
Passed away on 24 May 2019 in Porirua, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Neville. Loved mother of Ann, Joe, Brenda, Leslie and Michael. Margaret will be missed and remembered fondly by grandchildren Richard, Shaun (deceased) and Paula, Melissa and Aaron (deceased), Nigel and Gareth, Rochelle, Robert, Deborah, Grant, Bryan and Tina. Sincere thanks to the Wellington Free Ambulance Service for their ongoing support to Margaret. To honour Margaret's wishes, no service will be held but we ask for you to celebrate Margaret's life in the memories we keep dear.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019