NZ Army, NZDS Medal. Peacefully on June 8, 2019, at Elmwood Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of Ron, for almost 65 years. Much loved mother of Alan and Doreen, Annette Shaw and Neil, and the late Craig Shaw. Much loved grandmother of Kerry, Jason, Greg and Chris. We would like to thank the staff of Elmwood and Taradale Masonic Rest Homes, for their care and support. A farewell for Alison will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lee Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019
