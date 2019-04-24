HUDSON, Margaret:
On 18 April 2019 at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Lower Hutt, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Ken, loved Mum of Richard & Jeanette and the late Claire, loved Grandma of Phillip, Ruth and Kate and GG of Matthew, Leo, Nathan and Abby. In lieu of donations, donations to Riding for the Disabled would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Margaret will be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, 12 Britannia Street, Petone, on Monday, 29 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019