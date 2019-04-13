GREENWAY,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev Margaret GREENWAY.
Rev Margaret Elizabeth:
Went to be with her Lord on 30th March 2019, aged 97. She was a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Margot, aunt of Susan, Peter, Andrew and great aunt of their eight children. Our grateful thanks to all those who cared for Margaret in her senior years. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at All Saint's Community Centre, Church Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 26th April 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019