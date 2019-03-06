Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Margaret Josephine

(nee Kalin):

Passed away peacefully on Monday 4 March 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved sister of Murray and Dennis, loving mother of John, Michael, Suzanne, Karen, Nicola, Janine and Richard. Margaret was a treasured grandmother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunty, friend and neighbour. She will be missed by family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Donations in lieu of flowers for the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret in the Church of St Pius X, Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Monday, 11 March commencing at 11:00am. The Rosary will be recited in the same Church on Sunday, 10 March commencing at 7:00pm.







