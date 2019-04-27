Margaret CULLEN

  • "Deepest sympathy from the O'Callaghan cousins."
    - Bev Hodges
  • "CULLEN, Jane: Dearly loved AJ (Aunty Jane), co-conspirator..."
    - Margaret CULLEN
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Death Notice

CULLEN, Margaret Jane:
(Aged 59), known as Jane, died suddenly 24 April. Loved daughter and sister of Margaret & the late Bruce Cullen, Robbie & Anne-Marie, Graeme & Carol, and Judith & Eric. Fiercely intelligent, independent, articulate, imaginative and fun loving, Jane was treasured by her family and will be sorely missed. Memorial service to be held in Tauranga later, details to be advised, contact [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019
