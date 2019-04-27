CULLEN, Margaret Jane:
(Aged 59), known as Jane, died suddenly 24 April. Loved daughter and sister of Margaret & the late Bruce Cullen, Robbie & Anne-Marie, Graeme & Carol, and Judith & Eric. Fiercely intelligent, independent, articulate, imaginative and fun loving, Jane was treasured by her family and will be sorely missed. Memorial service to be held in Tauranga later, details to be advised, contact [email protected]
