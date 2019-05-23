COSTELLO,
Margaret Steel (nee Magee):
Passed away peacefully on 21st May 2019 at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cleve; dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Hugh, Murray & Elisabeth, Gordon, Kathy & Steve. Adored granny to Dan & Kim, Hannah & James, Hayden and Ryan. Dearly loved sister of Bert & Vi Magee and Cherry & George Gillies. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Margaret. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.blindfoundation.org.nz Messages to 'the Costello family' may be left in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at Miramar Uniting Church, corner of Hobart Street & Devonshire Road, Miramar, on Saturday 25th of May at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2019