BACKMAN,
Margaret Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at Millvale House, Miramar, on 7 June 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Samantha, Nadine & Greg, Sharon & Kevin; loving nana of Jennifer & Fraser, Amanda, Alysha & Josh, Matthew, Jordan; Hamish & Dayna, Aaron & Rachel; great-nana of Kian, Wyatt, Jacob, Sophie and Zoey. Much loved sister of the late Phyllis McRandall, and Barbara MacKay. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Millvale House for their care of Margaret. Messages to 'the Backman family' can be placed in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Margaret will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 14th June at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019