Margaret BACKMAN

Guest Book
  • "May your many memories of Margaret help to sustain you at..."
    - Alastair Carr
  • "It was with great sadness that we learned of Margaret's..."
    - Alastair Carr
  • "Sorry to hear of Margaret's passing. Love to all the family."
    - Catherine McCrorie
Death Notice

BACKMAN,
Margaret Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at Millvale House, Miramar, on 7 June 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Samantha, Nadine & Greg, Sharon & Kevin; loving nana of Jennifer & Fraser, Amanda, Alysha & Josh, Matthew, Jordan; Hamish & Dayna, Aaron & Rachel; great-nana of Kian, Wyatt, Jacob, Sophie and Zoey. Much loved sister of the late Phyllis McRandall, and Barbara MacKay. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Millvale House for their care of Margaret. Messages to 'the Backman family' can be placed in Margaret's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Margaret will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 14th June at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.