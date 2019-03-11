Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maree BROWN. View Sign



Of Levin. Maree died at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on 8th March 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Karl. Much loved Mum of Amanda & Mark, and Jason & Jade. Loved Grandma of Boston. Karl and the family would like to thank Arohanui Hospice and especially Kathy and Sabrita for their loving care of Maree. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Maree's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin.







Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2019

