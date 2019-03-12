ASHOK, Manu Dahya:
Passed away on 8th March 2019, aged 50, at Wellington Hospital. Son of the late Manu Dahya and the late Jiviben, brother of Nirmala, Dayal, Nagin and Bharat, brother-in-law to Nagin and Padma. Uncle to Heena and Mahesh, Kiran and Babita, Melanie, Rajan, Nisha, Priya, Arya, Anjali, Zaiden and Aliya. Messages and tributes to 'The Dahya Family' may be placed in Ashok's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. The funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown, on Thursday 14th March at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation. Sitting to pay respect will be at the family home in Island Bay, between 2-6pm on Saturday 16th March.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2019