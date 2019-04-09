BHANA, Mani:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mani BHANA.
Born 11 January 1937. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on the 8th April 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Dahya Bhana (deceased) and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dinesh and Asha, Roy and Harsi, Dipak and Taruna. Cherished Ma of Shirena and Veeral, Niketa and Mukesh, Shayam and Arushi, Aleesha, Kareena and Seleena, Roshaan and Jaynesh. Treasured great-grandmother to Ronin and Kiaan. Always loved by her NZ sisters Parvatiben (deceased), Saraswatiben and Laxmiben (deceased) and brothers Naginbhai and Jayantibhai. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages to the 'Bhana Family' may be left in Mani's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14366, Kilbirnie 6241. Respects can be paid at Bharat Bhavan Conference Hall, Kemp St, Kilbirnie from 9.30am onwards, followed by the funeral service commencing at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019