BHANA, Mani:Born 11 January 1937. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on the 8th April 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of Dahya Bhana (deceased) and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dinesh and Asha, Roy and Harsi, Dipak and Taruna. Cherished Ma of Shirena and Veeral, Niketa and Mukesh, Shayam and Arushi, Aleesha, Kareena and Seleena, Roshaan and Jaynesh. Treasured great-grandmother to Ronin and Kiaan. Always loved by her NZ sisters Parvatiben (deceased), Saraswatiben and Laxmiben (deceased) and brothers Naginbhai and Jayantibhai. In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages to the 'Bhana Family' may be left in Mani's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14366, Kilbirnie 6241. Respects can be paid at Bharat Bhavan Conference Hall, Kemp St, Kilbirnie from 9.30am onwards, followed by the funeral service commencing at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

