BROWNIE,
Malcolm Edward David:
Peacefully in Tauranga on Tuesday 14th May 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Much loved dad of Tracy, Grant and Janine, and Richard. Treasured grandad of Libby and Hannah.
"A kind, gentle, good natured
man, who won me over
with his smile, went to a
better place on Tuesday
14th May 2019.
I will love you forever Mal.
Pattie - your wife and best friend."
A service for Malcolm will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue, Tauranga, on Monday 20th May, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Brownie family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2019