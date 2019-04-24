DAVIS,
Lyndsay Barbara (Lyn):
9.9.1935 - 20.4.2019
In Hamilton. Beloved wife of Mike, Mum of Leonie & Mark, and Grandma of Max, Lucas and Leo. Despite years of suffering she remained the loving person we always knew. We will miss her immensely. The funeral service is to be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Ave, Melville, Hamilton, at 11.00am, on Wednesday 1st May, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Correspondence to the Davis Family, C/- Funeral Director Ana-Maria Richardson, PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
