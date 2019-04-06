ADAMS, Lyndsay Dennis:
Lyndsay passed away on April 3rd, 2019, after a brief illness. Much loved husband and soulmate of Annette. Loving father to Jane and Brett, Stephen, Phillipa and Lance. Adored by his grandchildren Matilda, Beauden, London and Madeline. In lieu of flowers a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Lyndsay's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Wednesday 10th April 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019