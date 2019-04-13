Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Luella Winefride:

On April 12, 2019; aged 65 years, at Mary Potter Hospice, after a prolonged and courageous battle against illnesses. Much loved daughter of Brenda and the late Edward. Loved granddaughter of the late Beryl and Eric Skjellerup (Nanna and Pop). Loved sister of Melvin, Derek, Kristelle, Jasmine, Rod, Esme, Camille and the late Vaughan. Loved sister-in-law and friend of Amanda, Bruce, Greg, Lynne, Pete, and Freddy. Loved uncle of Tim & Anna, George & Cassie, Fiona & Sam, Alisha & Nathan, Orissa, Jared, Edward, Summer, Kate, Amy, Matt, Jojo, Ben, Emily, Dominic and Nicolas. Loved great-aunt of Alex, Max, Keira, Kiriana, Patrick and Mabel. Special friend of Josephine Lala.

R.I.P.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at the Taita Cemetery, Lower Hutt. A family and friends service will be held at the Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7.00pm. Messages may be sent to the Plimmer Family, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.







