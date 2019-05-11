HILL, Louis James (Lou):
Peacefully passed at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, aged 77 years, on 5th May 2019 surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Joy for 45 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Jemma, Pat and Rita. Adored 'Poppa' to Benjamin and Edward. Special thanks to the carers and staff at Te Hopai for their wonderful care of Lou over the past 3 years. Messages to the family may be left in Lou's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private cremation has been held as per Lou's wishes. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019