TIMMS, Louie (nee Lopdell):
25 March 2019, in her 91st year. Loved wife of Monty, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Lynda, Alan and Kim, Dave and Kathy, Graham and Tina. Loved Granny of Eamon, Kieran, James, Nick, Alana, Hannah, Matt, Sam, Mitchell, Libby & Connor; also precious to Alese and Haley, wider family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Louie's life at 1.30pm on Saturday 30th March 2019, at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton.
At peace, reunited with Monty.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 27, 2019