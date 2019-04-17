SPARKES, Lorna Eleanor:
On April 10, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital; aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet & David, Lesley & Paddy, Greg & Joan, and Simon. Loved Grandma of Brent, Malcolm, Jill, Tom, Daniel, Ben, Jenna, Phillip, and Great-Grandma of Lachlan, Jessica, Lachie, Layla, Walter, Eloise and Agnes (dec). A private family service has been held. Messages may be sent to "the Sparkes family", c/- PO Box 30-890, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2019