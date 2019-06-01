McINTYRE, Lorna:
On 30 May 2019 at Te Hopai Rest Home. 101 years well lived. Dearly loved wife of Reg McIntyre. Treasured mother of Susan Edwards, Bill McIntyre, Lyndy McIntyre, and Stephanie McIntyre, and mother-in-law of Tim Edwards (deceased). Wonderful Granny to Kimberley, Dai, Bryony, Gabriel, Eleanor, Rowan, Jesse, Alex and Grace, and great-grandmother of Riley, Tyler, Devin, Aria and Rafael. The family want to express heartfelt thanks to all the Te Hopai team for the extraordinary dedication, compassion and love shown to Lorna. In lieu of flowers, donations to DCM, PO Box 6133, Wellington, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Lorna's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Lorna will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019