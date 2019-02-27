DICKINSON, Lola Agnes:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola DICKINSON.
On 23 February 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Lower Hutt Hospital. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack), mother and mother-in-law of Gary & Leesa, and Diane & Dale. Grandmother of Ian, Tammie and Pascarn, and her 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service has been held. Messages to 'the Dickinson family' c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019