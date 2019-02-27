Lola DICKINSON

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola DICKINSON.

DICKINSON, Lola Agnes:
On 23 February 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Lower Hutt Hospital. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jack), mother and mother-in-law of Gary & Leesa, and Diane & Dale. Grandmother of Ian, Tammie and Pascarn, and her 5 great-grandchildren. A funeral service has been held. Messages to 'the Dickinson family' c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.