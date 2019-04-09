FRATER, Lois Anne:
On 6 April 2019 peacefully at home, aged 80 years. Wife of the late Adam Frater, mother of Stewart (dec) & Maureen, Andrew & Tatiana, Catriona & Mike, Sarah & Geraint, and Jamie. Grandmother of Lucy, Adam, William, Elizabeth, Natasha, Jack, Ben, George, James, Victoria, Dafydd, and Ella and great grandma of Rico and Larissa. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Bernadette's Church, 194 Naenae Road, Naenae, on Thursday, 11 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019