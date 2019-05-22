WARD,
Lionel Eric:
Late of Plainland, Queensland. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th April 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Elsa (dec'd). Much loved father of Chris, Martin, Kent (dec'd), Rachel and their families. Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of Margaret Reid (dec'd), and Dawn and Malcolm Pearson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lionel's Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of the Laidley Crematorium, Southern Street Laidley (1 hour West of Brisbane), on Wednesday 26th June 2019, commencing at 10:00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2019