SHAW, Lionel Barrie:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lionel SHAW.
Passed away peacefully on 12th April 2019 at Malvina Major Hospital, Wellington. Dearly loved husband of May Shaw, dearly loved father of Linda, Peter and Pam, grandfather of Alice, Matthew, Louise, Sadie, Rosa and Tomas, and great-grandfather of Levi and Indie. Many thanks to the loving and dedicated staff at Malvina Major for their exceptional care over recent months. A service for Barrie will be held at Makara Cemetery, Natural Section, Makara Road, Karori, on Tuesday 16th April at 11.00am. All messages to the family can be sent to 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019