LEWER, Lindsay Sydney:
On Tuesday, 30th April 2019, peacefully at home. Much loved husband of Win. Treasured Dad of Angela, Chris, and Matthew; father-in-law of Dean, Avelyn, and Genevieve; and Grandad of Trey, and Kaden; Angus, Benjamin, and Cecilia. Much loved Uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Sincere thanks to the wonderful and dedicated staff at Te Omanga Hospice, and Harpreep from Access. Special thanks to John and Irene, Frances, and Jan, for their unwavering support and love. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt, would be appreciated. Messages to "the Lewer family" may be placed in Lindsay's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box-44-176, Lower Hutt. Requiem Mass for Lindsay will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace, cnr Fergusson Drive and Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga, on Friday, 3rd May 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 3, 2019