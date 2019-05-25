Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda HARDING. View Sign In Memoriam

HARDING, Linda May:

31.10.1951 - 25.5.2016Hardly a day goes by without some memory of you coming into our minds. Your Godly wisdom and inspiration over many years continues to impact our lives and we thank God that you were our wife, mother, nana, sister and friend, you richly blessed our lives.

We remember you today

Darling wife and best friend of Bruce, much loved mum of Raymond & Michelle and Angela & Tim, cherished daughter of Ivy & Ray Simpson and big sister of Wendy, adored nana of Grace & Liam, and a good friend to many.



