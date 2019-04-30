Linda-Gail WOOTTON

Death Notice

WOOTTON,
Linda-Gail Evelyn:
The Wootton family announce with great sadness the loss of their beloved wife, mother, sister and lulu - Linda-Gail Evelyn Wootton, aged 61, on 28th April 2019. A loving, kind and ferociously strong women who after 3 years has lost her battle to cancer. An angel too good for this earth passed away with her husband Brent holding her hand, and knowing the love of family and friends. She fought her final days in the loving care of Ward 5 North, Wellington Hospital. We would like to thank especially but not limited to Anne O'Donnell, Jamie Evans, Shaun, Wendy, Brittany, Caitlyn, Mel, Emma, Anne, Gen, Jewel and Vicky. A funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 3rd May at 3.00pm. Brent, Tarryn and Travis would like to thank family and friends for their continued love and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cancer Society.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2019
