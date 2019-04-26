PRICE, Lily Florence May:
Aged 98 years 11 months and 18 days. Peacefully and with dignity at Carter Court, Carterton, on 18th April 2019. Our grateful thanks to Dr David Heard and the caring staff of Carter Court for ensuring her comfort in her final days. Loved wife of the late Reg. Adored sister of Pam & family UK, dearly loved Mum of Sharon & Jeff. Much loved Nanna of Daniel & Emma, Rach & Chad, Josh & Shanny, Pandy & Katie. Loved great Nanna of Blake, Emily, Eli, Zack, Tahlia & Harrison. In accordance with Lily's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 26, 2019