GREEN, Lewis:
On 2 May 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 85 years. Beloved husband and partner of the late Irene, loved father of Michael and the late Michelle, Grandad of Natalie, Tyron, Jared, and Ryan and Pops to his great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the chapel. A service for Lewis will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Lower Hutt on Friday, 10 May 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019