MILLS, Leslie Arnold (Les):
|
Promoted to Glory on 28 February 2019 from Village at the Park, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl, loved and cherished Dad of Raewyn, Howard and Glenda, and father-in-law of Ian and Ivan. Much loved and adored Papa of his 9 grandchildren and their partners, and his 14 great-grandchildren.
Well done good and faithful servant.
Messages to the Mills family may be left in Les's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A celebration service of Les's life will be held at The Salvation Army Wellington South Corps, Normanby Street, Newtown, on Tuesday 5 March 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2019