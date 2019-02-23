WEBB, Lesley Margaret:
Long-time resident of the Kapiti Coast, Lesley passed away peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Wednesday, 20 February 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Vic. Loved and respected Mum of Chris & Jude, and remembered by extended family in NZ, Australia and the UK. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Ward 4, Kenepuru Hospital, and to friends of Lesley, and Chris & Jude, for their love and support. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Lesley's life will be held at 125 Matatua Road, Raumati Beach, on Monday, 25 February 2019, at 2.00pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
