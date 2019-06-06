EBANKS,
Leonora Mary (nee Boyack):
Aged 65 years. Passed away on 5th June 2019 in Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Lester. Loved sister of Marietta (deceased), Nina, Columba and Elizabeth, Gerardine, Gabrielle and Victoria. Auntie Leo of her nephews and niece. Maximum Respects. Sincere thanks to Anne O'Donnell and the oncology team at Wellington Hospital. A service for Leonora will be held at the Hope Centre, 4 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 7 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. No flowers please.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2019