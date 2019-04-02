LITRAS, Leondros (Leon):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leondros LITRAS.
Sadly passed away on 29 March 2019. Loving husband of Danai. Beloved father and father-in-law of Panny and Grant, Frosine and Greg, Nina and Graeme, Anna and Peter. Much loved Papou of James, Catherine, Sophia, Dayna, Danielle. In lieu of flowers donations to the Greek Church and Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Litras family may be left in Leon's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. A service for Leon will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God),
3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington, on Friday 5 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019