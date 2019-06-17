SONDEJ, Leon:
(89) Died peacefully Friday 14 June 2019. Veteran hunter and adventurer. Husband of Stefania, brother to Emilia Henderson and Stefania Zawada. Father to Adam and Stefan. Fondly remembered by Leon's friends and family. Dziadzia to Adam and Michal. Thanks to Woburn Masonic home carers for looking after Leon so kindly.
Leon is off to the great 1080 free hunting ground in the sky!
Polish service to be held at St Martin De Porres Church, 8 Park Ave, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019