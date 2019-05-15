POLLETT, Leo Desmond:

Passed away at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village on May 13, 2019, in his 90th year. Loved husband of Sheila for 67 years. Fantastic Dad to Susan, Michael, Christine, Phillip and Brendon. Cherished Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the caregivers and nurses at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of our Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to the S.P.C.A. may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A celebration of Leo's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Tuesday, May 21 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to PO Box 3341, HB Mail Centre, Napier 4142.





