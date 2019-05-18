TSE, Lena (nee Joe):
Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late Wing Yim (Jim) Tse for 60 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Norman and Stephanie, Yvonne and Peter, Janine and Iain, Sharon and Themis, Kelvin and Diane and Desmond. Adored and much loved grandma, nana and por por of Emma, Heather, Rachel, Alex, Eddie and Sofia. Special thanks to Lena's sister-in-law, Kotin Tse and to the dedicated hospital team at Bob Scott Retirement Village for their loving care and support of our beloved mum. Lena will be remembered and farewelled at a service to be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10.30am.
Gone too soon and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Tse Family can be left with Gee & Hickton or posted to the "Tse family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from May 18 to May 22, 2019