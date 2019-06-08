REDHILL, Leila Rochelle:
Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019, after a short illness. Loved wife of the late Harvey. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Simone, Danny and Robyn. Adored Gma of Sam and Shea, Miles and Angie, and Zoe. Much loved GGma to Rafferty and Esme. Sister to Carl and Anne.
She will be missed by all
who knew her.
Many thanks to the staff at Malvina Major for their excellent care of Lee. A gathering to celebrate Lee's life will be held at the Lychgate Chapel, cnr of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, on Tuesday 11th June 2019, at 2.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019